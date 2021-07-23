Singer Luke Combs pays for funerals of 3 who died after show

“For him to reach out and do that, I don’t even have the words. I wish I could just give him a hug," said Meeka Sova, the mother of Kole Sova.

Sova, 19, William “Richie” Mays Jr., 20, and Dawson Brown, 20, were found dead in a travel trailer on July 17. Police said the friends were exposed to emissions from a portable generator that was too close to their camper. Two more young men remain in a hospital.