Breaking: Atlanta school board taps Tennessee educator as next superintendent
Nation & World News

Singer Justin Timberlake arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated on New York's Long Island

Authorities say singer Justin Timberlake has been arrested and is accused of driving while intoxicated on New York’s Long Island
Updated 21 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday and is accused of driving while intoxicated on New York’s Long Island, authorities said.

Timberlake was expected to be arraigned in Sag Harbor, on the eastern end of Long Island, according to a statement from the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

Timberlake’s representatives did not immediately return requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Sag Harbor is a coastal village in the Hamptons, around 100 miles (160 kilometers) from New York City. In the summer, it is a hotspot for wealthy visitors.

A young Timberlake was a Disney Mouseketeer, where his castmates included future girlfriend Britney Spears. He rose to fame in the popular boy band NSYNC and embarked on a solo recording career in 2002. As an actor, Timberlake has won acclaim in movies including” The Social Network” and “Friends With Benefits.”

He has won ten Grammy awards and four Primetime Emmy Awards.

Last year, Timberlake was in the headlines when Spears released her memoir, "The Woman in Me." Several chapters are devoted to their relationship, including deeply personal details about a pregnancy, abortion and painful breakup. In March, he released his first new album in six years, the nostalgic "Everything I Thought It Was," a return to his familiar future funk sound.

Timberlake has two upcoming shows in Chicago on Friday and Saturday, then is scheduled for New York's Madison Square Garden next week on Tuesday and Wednesday.

FILE - Justin Timberlake arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Candy," Monday, May 9, 2022, at El Capitan Theatre. A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that singer Justin Timberlake has been arrested and is accused of driving while intoxicated on New York's Long Island.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

FILE - Justin Timberlake arrives at the premiere of "Trolls Band Together" on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Singer Justin Timberlake has been arrested and is accused of driving while intoxicated on New York’s Long Island, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

FILE - Justin Timberlake arrives at the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that singer Justin Timberlake has been arrested and is accused of driving while intoxicated on New York's Long Island. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

After exiting Fulton Trump case, Nathan Wade has a lot to say

Credit: Bita Honarvar

BREAKING
Atlanta school board taps Tennessee educator as next superintendent
34m ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Justin Ross Harris, accused in son’s hot car death, released from prison

Credit: Brian O'Shea (AJC)

Where did $630K in campaign money go? Georgia ethics panel won’t find out

Credit: Brian O'Shea (AJC)

Where did $630K in campaign money go? Georgia ethics panel won’t find out

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

Credit: AP

South Korea orders doctors who joined protracted strike over medical school plan to...
10m ago
Undersea explorers mark a tragic day. Things to know about the Titan disaster anniversary
10m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts around its records as bond yields ease
17m ago
Featured

Credit: RICHARD A DUCREE

Women-led rodeo celebrates Juneteenth, Black history
In Braves’ win over Tigers, Forrest Wall and Jesse Chavez provide examples of team’s...
Preview: What is on the runoff election ballot Tuesday in metro Atlanta?