Singer David Daniels no longer in singers' union following guilty plea to sexual assault

NEW YORK (AP) — Countertenor David Daniels is no longer a member of the union for singers following his guilty plea to a charge of sexual assault.

The 57-year-old and his husband, Scott Walters, pleaded guilty to sexual assault of an adult, a second-degree felony, in Houston's Harris County District Court on Aug. 4. They both were sentenced to eight years' probation and required to register as sex offenders.

“David Daniels is no longer a member of AGMA. In light of an ongoing internal disciplinary proceeding, AGMA cannot comment further at this time.," American Guild of Musical Artists spokeswoman Alicia Cook wrote in an email to The Associated Press.