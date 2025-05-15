Nation & World News
Singer Chris Brown charged in UK for alleged attack at London club in 2023

Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown has been charged in England for allegedly beating a music producer in a London nightclub in 2023
FILE - In this June 7, 2015 file photo, Chris Brown performs at the 2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - In this June 7, 2015 file photo, Chris Brown performs at the 2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
Updated 44 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown was charged Thursday in England for allegedly beating a music producer in a London nightclub in 2023, prosecutors said.

Brown, 36, was charged with one count of causing grievous bodily harm after being arrested at a Manchester hotel.

The Sun, which first reported the story, said producer Abe Diaw told them he was hospitalized after Brown beat him in an unprovoked attack at the Tape nightclub in the swanky Mayfair neighborhood in London in February 2023. Brown was on tour in the U.K. at the time.

The tabloid said it became aware Brown was in the U.K. on Wednesday and called police to find out if he was under arrest. The newspaper said officers from London's Metropolitan Police traveled to Manchester and made the arrest.

Brown's representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Brown was held in custody and faces a hearing Friday morning in Manchester Magistrates’ Court.

Brown, often called by his nickname Breezy, burst onto the music scene as a teen in 2005 and has become a major hitmaker over the years with notable songs such as “Run It,” “Kiss Kiss” and “Without You.”

He won his first Grammy for best R&B album in 2011 for “F.A.M.E.” then earned his second gold trophy in the same category for “11:11 (Deluxe)” earlier this year.

The singer is launching an international tour next month with artists Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller, opening with a European leg before starting North America shows in July.

