BreakingNews
BREAKING: Suspect barricaded inside West Midtown apartment, SWAT on scene

Singapore solar company plans major US manufacturing plant in New Mexico, pending federal loan

Singapore-based Maxeon Solar Technologies plans to build a major solar panel manufacturing plant in Albuquerque, pending approval of a loan application with the U.S. Department of Energy

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 18 minutes ago
X

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Singapore-based Maxeon Solar Technologies plans to build a major solar panel manufacturing plant in Albuquerque, pending approval of a loan application with the U.S. Department of Energy, the company announced Thursday.

The factory would employ about 1,800 people to provide photovoltaic solar panels for use in residential, commercial and utility-scale solar arrays.

Maxeon said the plant would be larger than any comparable existing facility in the U.S., equipped to produce panels each year that can generate three gigawatts of electricity. A company representative said that's enough to equip about 460,000 typical U.S. homes with solar power.

About six gigawatts of solar panels were installed nationwide in the first three months of 2023, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.

The proposed solar plant in the southern reaches of Albuquerque would include solar-cell fabrication, panel assembly and warehouse facilities, along with administrative offices.

Maxeon Solar emerged in 2020 as a spun-off company from the residential solar provider SunPower Corp.

Maxeon CEO Bill Mulligan called the proposed plant “an ambitious and concrete response to the need to decarbonize the U.S. economy while creating permanent highly-skilled local manufacturing and engineering jobs.”

The company said it would invest at least $1 billion in construction.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the plant is an outgrowth of public investments in clean energy infrastructure under the 2022 U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and related state programs.

Editors' Picks

NEW DETAILS
Atlanta jail inmate was homeless, mentally ill teen1h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

BREAKING
Suspect barricaded inside West Midtown apartment, SWAT on scene
40m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb teacher accused of reading controversial book testifies in hearing
1h ago

Credit: Special

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Black Atlanta venture capital firm hits back at conservative group’s lawsuit
2h ago

Credit: Special

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Black Atlanta venture capital firm hits back at conservative group’s lawsuit
2h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Black Hammer case stalls in Fayette court
3h ago
The Latest
Utah man killed after threats against Biden believed government was corrupt and...
10m ago
Even with due diligence, AP Top 25 voters know preseason ballot is an educated-guessing...
19m ago
Family of Henrietta Lacks files new lawsuit over cells harvested without her consent
21m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Beyoncé, Light Up the Corners and more
6h ago
Fresh produce near you: AJC guide to 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top