BreakingNews
2020 census data: Here are breakdowns by race and ethnicity

Singapore police uncover more gold bars, watches and other assets from money laundering scheme

Singapore police say they have uncovered more luxury watches, gold bars and other assets from a massive money laundering scheme that was busted last month, bringing the total amount of assets seized or frozen to 2.4 billion Singapore dollars ($1.75 billion)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Singapore police say they have uncovered more luxury watches, gold bars and other assets from a massive money laundering scheme that was busted last month, bringing the total amount of assets seized or frozen to 2.4 billion Singapore dollars ($1.75 billion).

The police had launched further operations related to a group of foreign nationals suspected to be involved in laundering the proceeds of their organized criminal activities, including scams and online gambling, police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The latest action followed multiple other raids across the city-state last month that saw properties, vehicles, luxury goods and gold bars worth SG$1 billion ($731 million) seized or frozen. Nine men and a woman from Cyprus, Turkey, China, Cambodia and Vanuatu have been charged in court.

The case has cast a shadow on Singapore's status as a financial hub known for its low crime and clean image.

The latest operations saw additional assets seized or frozen, with the total estimate growing to SG$2.4 billion ($1.75 billion), police said Wednesday. This included bank accounts with a total estimated value of more than SG$1.127 billion ($824 million) and cash of more than SG$76 million ($55 million).

Police also seized 68 gold bars, 294 luxury bags, 164 luxury watches, 546 pieces of jewelry, 204 electronic devices and cryptocurrencies worth more than SG$38 million ($28 million). The statement said that prohibition of disposal orders were been issued against more than 110 properties and 62 vehicles with a total estimated value of more than SG$1.24 billion ($906 million), as well as bottles of liquor, wine and multiple ornaments.

“Investigations are ongoing,” the statement added.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said last month that the arrests came after financial institutions filed suspicious transaction reports such as suspicious fund flows, dubious documentation of the source of wealth or funds, and inconsistencies or evasiveness in information provided to them.

It said in a statement that the case has highlighted that Singapore, as a global financial hub, remained vulnerable to transnational money laundering and terrorism financing risks. It said it would work together with financial institutions to strengthen defences against these risks. It warned of firm action against financial institutions that breach requirements or have inadequate controls against countering such risks.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s statement was issued last month, not Wednesday.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC SPECIAL SERIES
Hundreds of Ga. prison employees’ side hustle: Inmates’ criminal schemes4h ago

Police: Walmart employee fatally shoots ex-girlfriend, himself at Hiram store
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Herschel Walker’s Atlanta home hits the real estate market
5h ago

Credit: Karen Zitomer

AJC IN-DEPTH
Roswell’s $250K payment to consulting firm scrutinized
2h ago

Credit: Karen Zitomer

AJC IN-DEPTH
Roswell’s $250K payment to consulting firm scrutinized
2h ago

Credit: BARTOLOTTI MEDIA/ATLANTA FINE HOMES SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Elton John puts his Atlanta home up for sale at $4.995 million
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

UN chief warns of 'gates to hell' in climate summit, but carbon polluting nations stay...
6m ago
Stock market today: Stocks slump worldwide as allure grows to buy a Treasury bill and...
9m ago
Side hustles take center stage in paying bills for Hollywood workers on strike
9m ago
Featured

Credit: Margaret Renwick

Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
6h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
16h ago
North Georgia State Fair to open in Marietta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top