Nation & World News

Simone Manuel flops in the 50 free, fails to advance out of the heats in Olympic swimming

In another disappointment for the American swim team, Simone Manuel has been eliminated in the preliminaries of the 50-meter freestyle
FILE - Simone Manuel is introduced before the Women's 100 freestyle finals Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. Manuel became the first Black female swimmer to claim an individual gold medal. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Simone Manuel is introduced before the Women's 100 freestyle finals Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. Manuel became the first Black female swimmer to claim an individual gold medal. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
By PAUL NEWBERRY and STEPHEN WADE – Associated Press
51 minutes ago

NANTERRE, France (AP) — In another disappointment for the American swim team, Simone Manuel was eliminated in the preliminaries of the 50-meter freestyle at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Manuel posted the 18th-fastest time in the hectic sprint over one length of the pool, not good enough to make it to the evening semifinals.

The first Black woman to win an individual gold medal in swimming touched in 24.87 seconds, 0.15 out of the time she needed to crack the top 16 and a whopping 1.02 behind the fastest qualifier, Sarah Sjöström of Sweden.

Manuel stormed off the deck and right past reporters. Asked to stop for a question, she replied “nope” and kept on going.

The United States went into the next-to-last day of the competition with 21 medals but only four golds, a performance that has fallen short of expectations for the world's dominant swim nation.

Several high-profile swimmers have failed to even make the finals in some of their best events.

Caeleb Dressel, a star of the Tokyo Olympics with five gold medals, was knocked out in the semis of the 100 butterfly and broke down in tears after leaving the deck.

Ryan Murphy, a longtime stalwart in the backstroke, managed a bronze in the 100 back and was knocked out in the semis of the 200 — far short of his goal to reclaim the titles he swept at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

FILE - United States' Simone Manuel competes in a women's 100-meter freestyle semifinal during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Manuel became the first Black female swimmer to claim an individual gold medal.(AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Swimming’s next generation, from all over the globe, claims the spotlight at Paris...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

American swimmers grabbed plenty of hardware Monday at the Olympics, but no gold
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Terminated again: Titmus hands Ledecky another Olympic defeat, claiming gold in the 400...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Silver and bronze are the favorite Olympic colors for red, white and blue swimmers
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israeli airstrike in northern West Bank kills 5, who army says were planning an attack42m ago
Simone Biles and Leon Marchand headline memorable moments at the halfway point of the...42m ago
Somali police say 32 people died in an attack on a beach hotel. Al-Shabab claimed...1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Viral Kendrick Lamar-spitting Dem from Harris rally speaks
AJC INVESTIGATION
How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians
Russian hacker prosecuted in Georgia among prisoners swapped by U.S.