Simon & Schuster again up for sale, executives confirm

“I can now report that, as expected, Paramount has resumed the process of selling Simon & Schuster,” Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp wrote in a staff memo shared Thursday with The Associated Press. Karp noted in the letter that Simon & Schuster is enjoying a strong 2023 so far, with double-digit domestic revenue growth over the first three months compared with the same time period last year.

“It should come as no surprise that there are many interested parties, a reflection of the fact that we are an even more successful and more profitable company than when the sale process first began,” Karp wrote.