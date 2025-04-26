Nation & World News
Simon Nemec scores in 2nd OT to lift Devils past Hurricanes 3-2 in Game 3

Simon Nemec scored 2:36 into the second overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Friday night in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series
Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) and New Jersey Devils center Paul Cotter (47) fight during the first period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Friday, April 25, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By VIN A. CHERWOO – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Simon Nemec scored 2:36 into the second overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Friday night in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series.

Nico Hischier and Dawson Mercer scored in regulation for New Jersey and Jacob Markstrom had 25 saves. The Devils cut their series deficit to 2-1 after losing the first two games on the road.

Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes, and Frederik Andersen finished with 34 saves.

Game 4 is Sunday back at Prudential Center, and Game 5 is Tuesday night in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In the second OT, Nemec brought the puck up the right side, made a deke move in the right circle and fired it past Andersen.

Both teams had chances in the first overtime and the goalies came up with big saves and blocked shots. New Jersey, which had two power plays in the period, had an 8-2 advantage on shots.

Mercer pushed the Devils' lead to 2-0 at 1:17 of the third period after Andersen made a pad save to deny Jesper Bratt's driving attempt. With the goalie out of position, Mercer went behind the net to get the puck and brought it in front on the left side but whiffed on his attempt to tuck it in. However, Andersen dove to get back in the play and knocked the puck across the line with his stick.

Jarvis got the Hurricanes on the scoreboard with a power-play goal from the right circle at 6:11.

Aho tied it with another power-play goal with 7:40 left. Markstrom came out to his left to make a save on a shot by Andrei Svechnikov, who got the puck back and passed to to Aho in the right circle and he fired it past Siegenthaler and Hischier in front of the net.

Markstrom had a nice glove save on a shot by Jesperi Kotkaniemi with 25 seconds left in regulation to keep it tied.

The Devils got defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler back for the first time since Feb. 4, but were without Luke Hughes and Brenden Dillon for the second straight game. New Jersey then lost another defenseman, when Johnathan Kovacevic didn't return after the first intermission.

The Devils had the first five shots on goal of the game and the Hurricanes didn't get their first shot until 9:06 elapsed when Markstrom turned aside an attempt by Logan Stankoven seconds before a power play expired.

Timo Meier found Hischier streaking to the net, and Hischier appeared to lose control of the puck as he tried to move it to his forehand, but the puck slid across the goal line on the left side to put the Devils up 1-0 with 3:49 left in the first. It was New Jersey's third goal of the series and second by Hischier.

The Devils nearly added to their lead late in the second period during a scramble in front of Andersen, but the goalie was down on his stomach and gloved Meier’s attempt from the left side with 6:04 remaining.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) puts New Jersey Devils center Paul Cotter (47) in a chokehold during the first period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Friday, April 25, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Carolina Hurricanes left wing William Carrier (28) passes the puck against New Jersey Devils defenseman Simon Nemec (17) during the second period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Friday, April 25, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho, right, celebrates with Shayne Gostisbehere (4) and Seth Jarvis (24) after scoring against the New Jersey Devils during the third period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Friday, April 25, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Carolina Hurricanes center Jack Roslovic (96) passes the puck against New Jersey Devils center Cody Glass (12) and goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) during the second period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Friday, April 25, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns (8) trips New Jersey Devils right wing Timo Meier, right, during overtime of Game 3 in a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Friday, April 25, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) reacts after scoring against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Friday, April 25, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New Jersey Devils Nico Hischier , right, celebrates with Ondrej Palat and Timo Meier (28) after scoring against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Friday, April 25, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) scores against Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Sean Walker, left, and goaltender Frederik Andersen, right, during the first period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Friday, April 25, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New Jersey Devils left wing Erik Haula,, second from left, has his shot stopped by Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) during the first period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Friday, April 25, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

