Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Simmons deals with back soreness as he preps for Nets debut

Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons, right, looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Credit: Corey Sipkin

caption arrowCaption
Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons, right, looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Credit: Corey Sipkin

Credit: Corey Sipkin

National & World News
1 hour ago
Ben Simmons is dealing with back soreness as the Brooklyn Nets’ new acquisition prepares to make his 2021-22 debut

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ben Simmons is dealing with back soreness as the Brooklyn Nets’ new acquisition prepares to make his 2021-22 debut.

Nets coach Steve Nash confirmed before Saturday’s game with the Milwaukee Bucks that the three-time All-Star has encountered “just a little soreness in his back.”

“It’s not like an injury," Nash said. "It’s just kind of like as he’s returning to play, his back’s flared up a little. It’s not like a long-term thing.”

The Nets acquired the 6-foot-10 guard/forward along with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round picks in a Feb. 10 trade that sent 10-time All-Star James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, hasn't played since the 76ers fell to the Atlanta Hawks in last season's Eastern Conference semifinals. He demanded a trade last summer.

“He hasn’t played a game since June,” Nash said. “I think that’s just a part of his process of returning to play. As you ramp up, you’re a little bit susceptible to certain things, as you would be with muscle soreness or tightness.”

While speaking to reporters after the trade, Simmons said he hoped to play again by the time the Nets visit Philadelphia on March 10.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

caption arrowCaption
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons, left, sits with forward Kevin Durant, right, on the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons, left, sits with forward Kevin Durant, right, on the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

caption arrowCaption
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons, left, sits with forward Kevin Durant, right, on the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

caption arrowCaption
Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin and Kevin Durant watch teammates play against the Boston Celtics during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin and Kevin Durant watch teammates play against the Boston Celtics during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

caption arrowCaption
Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin and Kevin Durant watch teammates play against the Boston Celtics during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

caption arrowCaption
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons sits on the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons sits on the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

caption arrowCaption
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons sits on the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Editors' Picks
The Latest
MLB talks produce progress, anger as deadline approaches
13m ago
Trump talks Putin, grievances as GOP focuses on midterm wins
15m ago
EXPLAINER: A look at West's toughest sanctions yet on Russia
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top