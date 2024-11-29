Silvia Pinal, an actress in Mexico's Golden Age of cinema, has died at 93

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Silvia Pinal, an actress from Mexico’s Golden Age of cinema in the 1940s and 50s, has died. She was 93.

Over her 60-year career, Pinal appeared in movies with Mexican comics like Cantinflas and Tin Tan, heartthrobs like Pedro Infante, and starred in Luis Buñuel’s 1961 film “Viridiana.” Pinal went on to appear in two other Buñuel films, “The Exterminating Angel” in 1962, and “Simon of the Desert” in 1965.

She was one of the few Golden Age actresses who also adapted to a subsequent career in television, after the quality of Mexican film began tapering off in the 1960s. She also worked as a producer, and served in Congress.