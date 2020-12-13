Silent nights: Germany tightens virus lockdown over holidays

With the exception of Christmas, the number of people allowed to meet indoors will remain restricted to five, not including children under 14.

The sale of fireworks traditionally used to celebrate New Year’s will also be banned, as will public outdoor gatherings on New Year's Eve.

Bavaria's governor, Markus Soeder, said the ban on fireworks followed appeals from hospitals, which said they wouldn't be able to treat the large number of serious injuries that result every years from mishandled explosives.

“We need to be careful that Germany doesn't become the problem child of Europe,” he said.

Germany has set new records in the number of confirmed cases and deaths in recent weeks. Overall it has had about 22,000 virus deaths, a toll that is one-third that of Italy and Britain.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said the government would provide further financial support for businesses affected by the lockdown. German news agency dpa reported that the additional sums amounted to 11.2 billion euros ($13.6 billion).

Employers will be asked to let staff work from home, where possible, for the next month.

Religious services will be permitted, provided minimum distancing rules are in place and masks are worn, although singing will be banned.

Staff in nursing homes will be required to take COVID-19 tests several times a week and visitors to the homes will have to provide a negative test result before being able to see relatives..

The German Hospital Federation welcomed the new measures, but called it “difficult to comprehend” why the European Medicines Agency had not yet approved the first coronavirus vaccine. Britain, Canada and the United States have already approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and the U.K. began vaccinations last week.

Hospitals in the hard-hit eastern region around Dresden have appealed for people to responsibly follow social distancing and mask-wearing, saying medical facilities were about to hit full capacity.

“Nurses and doctors are already at their physical and psychological limits,” the hospitals said in newspaper ads.

Three counties in Saxony, where Dresden is located, have reported rates of infection more than 10 times as high as the government's target. The state has been a hotbed of protests against coronavirus restrictions.

After the switching conference between her and the prime ministers of the federal states, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) adjusts her mask and comments on the further procedure in the Corona crisis at a press conference in the Federal Chancellery, on Sunday, Dec.13, 2020. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP) Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka

A police officer waves a car out during a traffic control to comply with corona-related exit restrictions, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Stuttgart, Germany. Exit restrictions went into effect in Baden-Wurttemberg on Dec. 12. It is now only possible to stay in public places with a valid reason. The rules are stricter between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. (Sebastian Gollnow/dpa via AP) Credit: Sebastian Gollnow Credit: Sebastian Gollnow

After the switching conference between her and the prime ministers of the federal states, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) comments on the further procedure in the Corona crisis at a press conference in the Federal Chancellery, on Sunday, Dec.13, 2012. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP) Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka

After the switching conference between her and the prime ministers of the federal states, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) comments on the further procedure in the Corona crisis at a press conference in the Federal Chancellery, on Sunday, Dec.13, 2012. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP) Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka

Chancellor Angela Merkel, 2nd left, together with Michael Mueller, right,, Governing Mayor of Berlin, Olaf Scholz, 2nd right, Federal Minister of Finance, and Markus Soeder, Prime Minister of Bavaria, go to a press conference at the Federal Chancellery after the switching conference of Chancellor Merkel and the Federal Government with the Prime Ministers of the federal states to announce the further course of action in the corona crisis. In view of the spreading corona pandemic, public life in Germany is to be drastically reduced as early as next Wednesday. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/Pool via AP) Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka

Christmas trees for sale on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Chancellor Angela Merkel said she and the governors of Germany’s 16 states agreed Sunday to step up the country’s lockdown measures from Dec. 16 to Jan. 10 to stop the exponential rise of COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

A woman serves mulled wine to customers in Berlin's Volkspark Friedrichshain on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. German will go in a lockdown from next Wednesday on. (AP Photo/Frank Jordans) Credit: Frank Jordans Credit: Frank Jordans

An empty subway station is seen in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 when German politicians will have talks about a possible lockdown in Germany to avoid the outspread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst