Signs of hope in Germany, France but virus strains hospitals

Germany embarked Nov. 2 on its four-week "lockdown light." Restaurants, bars, sports and leisure facilities have closed, but schools and shops remain open.

Neighboring France, which has confirmed more infections since the pandemic started than any other European country, is two weeks into a tougher monthlong lockdown that has left most adults confined to their homes for all but one hour a day, although schools remain open.

On Thursday, the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's national disease control center, said 21,866 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours in the nation of 83 million. That’s short of a record of 23,399 set on Saturday, but nearly 2,000 more than a week earlier.

The institute’s head, Lothar Wieler, said he is “cautiously optimistic” because “the curve is rising somewhat less steeply, it is flattening.” But he said “we don’t yet know whether this is a stable development" and it's too early to assess what effect the new restrictions are having.

At the same, he pointed to an increasingly strained situation in hospitals as infections once again spread to older and more vulnerable people. As of Wednesday, there were at least 3,127 COVID-19 patients in intensive care in Germany.

“That is already more cases in intensive care than in April, and the cases have doubled in the past two weeks,” Wieler said. He said that nearly half of hospitals responding to health authorities are reporting “limited availability” of ventilator places, principally because of staffing issues caused by infections or quarantine.

“We must be prepared for the situation to worsen in the coming weeks,” he said. “Some hospitals could reach their limits. It is possible that patients won't be able to be given optimal care everywhere. So we must prevent the situation escalating further.”

There were similar hopes and concerns over the border in France, where the prime minister was expected to announce later Thursday that authorities are starting to regain control over the virus.

A doctor who has advised the French government, Antoine Flahault, said Thursday on BFM television that “after two weeks of lockdown, we are seeing the epidemic get back under control. We are no longer seeing this exponential curve.”

However, doctors warn that hospitals remain crowded and are urging the public to obey lockdown measures. A helicopter was transporting patients Thursday from saturated hospitals in the Lyon region to the eastern city of Strasbourg.

COVID-related deaths are also still rising, and authorities say more people with the virus have died in French nursing homes so far in November than in the previous five months.

In Berlin, Hans Weigeldt, a senior doctor at the Bethel hospital in suburban Lichterfelde whose 36-bed COVID-19 ward is already at capacity, said that “we probably haven't yet seen the worst” at hospitals.

But although the “organizational efforts” will be a challenge over the next few weeks, Weigeldt told news agency dpa that he doesn't expect the kind of overcrowding seen in parts of Italy in the spring.

“My feeling is that we will make it,” he said. “The partial lockdown will show effects.”

Amid heightened virus fears and the new round of European restrictions, few people are traveling at present. Still, German airline Lufthansa launched a test program that it hopes will ensure health on board and encourage more to fly.

All passengers on a Munich-Hamburg domestic flight Thursday morning took a so-called antigen test and were only allowed to board after the quick results showed they were negative for the coronavirus. Passengers weren't charged for the test but were told to arrive an hour earlier to allow time for the results.

“Successful testing of entire flights could be the key to reviving international air traffic,” airline executive Christina Foerster said.

Lufthansa did not immediately have details on how many passengers were on board the first flight.

Angela Charlton in Paris and David Rising in Berlin contributed to this report.

