Signing day: QB Dylan Raiola signs with Nebraska; Georgia, Ohio State vie for top recruiting class

The long and winding recruitment of Dylan Raiola ended early and with no drama Wednesday with the highly touted quarterback signing a national letter of intent with Nebraska.

Raiola is a consensus top 10 recruit in the class of 2024 and the son of former Cornhuskers offensive lineman Dominic Raiola, but it took him a while to choose Nebraska. He was first verbally committed to Ohio State and then Georgia. His family even moved the Atlanta suburbs for him to play his final high school season.

But earlier this week he announced he was flipping to Nebraska and then made it official Wednesday.