Sighting of alligator swimming off shore of Lake Erie prompts Pennsylvania search

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — The search is on for a small alligator in Erie, Pennsylvania, after it was caught on video last weekend swimming just off the shore of Lake Erie.

The first sighting was Sunday, according to the Erie Times-News, and since then animal rescue specialists have been scouring the area. There are reports of possible footprints and other sightings this week.

It's unclear how the gator ended up in the freshwater lake, but officials suspect it may have been a pet.