Nation & World News

Sighting of alligator swimming off shore of Lake Erie prompts Pennsylvania search

The search is on for a small alligator in Erie, Pennsylvania, after it was caught on video last weekend swimming just off the shore of Lake Erie
Updated 4 minutes ago

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — The search is on for a small alligator in Erie, Pennsylvania, after it was caught on video last weekend swimming just off the shore of Lake Erie.

The first sighting was Sunday, according to the Erie Times-News, and since then animal rescue specialists have been scouring the area. There are reports of possible footprints and other sightings this week.

It's unclear how the gator ended up in the freshwater lake, but officials suspect it may have been a pet.

“We are aware of it,” Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission spokesman Mike Parker said Thursday. “If in the course of other duties one of our officers saw the alligator they could become involved. But we don’t have anyone actively searching.”

Parker said releasing an alligator, a nonnative species, into the wild is a violation of Pennsylvania law. His agency sometimes does investigate how such animals end up being released.

“In many cases, that animal has been released, typically by a pet owner who no longer wanted it, could no longer afford it or is unable to deal with the size,” Parker said.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Flash floods and driving shouldn’t mix; don’t drive through water
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Picturesque glacier releases water down a river in Alaska. More than 100 homes are...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Tropical Storm Debby: Teen dies in Moultrie after tree falls on home
Placeholder Image

Update: Savannah under a flash flood warning until Tuesday night
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Latest: Trump and Harris to debate on ABC News in September6m ago
Greece flies more firefighters to battle a blaze on Crete, and orders new evacuations6m ago
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone breaks her own world record, wins Olympic gold again in...9m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades
Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs