Sievierodonetsk mayor says Russian forces seize half of city

Sievierodonetsk is important to Russian efforts to capture the Donbas before more Western arms arrive to bolster Ukraine’s defense. Moscow-backed separatists already held territory in the region and have been fighting Ukrainian troops for eight years.

Military analysts described the fight for Sievierodonetsk as part of a race against time for the Kremlin. The city. which is 145 kilometers (90 miles) south of the Russian border, is in an area that is the last pocket of Ukrainian government control in the Luhansk region.

In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the situation in the Donbas remains “extremely difficult” as Russia has put its army’s “maximum combat power” there.

At least three people were killed and six more wounded overnight in a Russian missile strike on the city of Sloviansk, west of Sievierodonetsk, Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning. A school was among several buildings damaged.

In neighboring Luhansk, two people were killed and four were wounded by shelling, Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said on Telegram on Tuesday. Haidai didn’t specify when or where the attack occurred.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian Territorial Defence Force member shows his weapon in Kharkiv area, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian Territorial Defence Force member shows his weapon in Kharkiv area, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian firefighters try to extinguish a fire in a warehouse after a Russian strike in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian firefighters try to extinguish a fire in a warehouse after a Russian strike in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Combined Shape Caption A member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Force walks through a trench in the Kharkiv area of ​​eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue Combined Shape Caption A member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Force walks through a trench in the Kharkiv area of ​​eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian Territorial Defence Force members gather in a basement during a deployment break after returning from the frontline in eastern Ukraine's Kharkiv area on Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian Territorial Defence Force members gather in a basement during a deployment break after returning from the frontline in eastern Ukraine's Kharkiv area on Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Combined Shape Caption Neighbours gather around a house on fire that was hit during a Russian attack with a cluster-type munition in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue Combined Shape Caption Neighbours gather around a house on fire that was hit during a Russian attack with a cluster-type munition in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue