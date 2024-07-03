Nation & World News

Sierra Leone outlaws child marriage, and even witnesses to such weddings will be punished

A bill that bans child marriage in Sierra Leone has been signed into law
By KEMO CHAM – Associated Press
1 hour ago

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — A bill that bans child marriage in Sierra Leone has been signed into law, President Julius Maada Bio said late Tuesday, in an effort to protect girls in the West African nation where about a third are married before adulthood.

The law is being celebrated widely. It criminalizes marrying any girl who is under 18 years old. Offenders face up to 15 years in prison or a fine of around $4,000 or both. Witnesses to such marriages will also face jail or a fine.

“I have always believed that the future of Sierra Leone is female,” Bio said on social media platform X. “This and future generations of girls must thrive in Sierra Leone in which they’re protected, equal and empowered.”

Sierra Leone is home to 800,000 child brides, with half of them married before age 15, according to the U.N. children’s agency.

First Lady Fatima Bio was among the key champions of the law that also provides improved access to education and support services for children affected by child marriage.

When it was passed by parliament as a bipartisan bill in June, she called it “a significant step forward in protecting the rights of our next generation."

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Gutted and gone: alleged scammer takes money, leaves Atlanta home unlivable

Credit: Henri Hollis

Child dead, left in car for ‘extended period of time’ in Cobb

Credit: John Spink

Supreme Court’s anti-camping ruling raises issues for homeless Georgians

Credit: Courtesy of U.S. Defense Department

HAPPENING TODAY
Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase raiders to receive Medal of Honor

Credit: Courtesy of U.S. Defense Department

HAPPENING TODAY
Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase raiders to receive Medal of Honor

Credit: NYT

Lost in the presidential race? These are the issues that matter to voters
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street hangs around its records at the start of a shortened...
3m ago
Israeli strike kills another senior Hezbollah commander as diplomats scramble for calm in...
4m ago
US filings for jobless claims inch up modestly, but continuing claims rise for ninth...
8m ago
Featured

Credit: NYT

Parts of Fulton County Trump case could be gutted by Supreme Court immunity decision
Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
Atlanta fireworks shows and festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular