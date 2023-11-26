Sierra Leone declares nationwide curfew after gunmen attack military barracks in the capital

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) (AP) — Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio declared a nationwide curfew Sunday after gunmen attacked military barracks in the West African nation's capital, raising fears of a breakdown of order amid a surge of coups in the region.

The unidentified gunmen attacked a military armory within the barracks in the capital, Freetown, early morning, Bio said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding that they were driven back by security forces and “calm has been restored.”

“As the combined team of our Security Forces continue to root out the remnant of the fleeing renegades, a nationwide curfew has been declared and citizens are encouraged to stay indoors,” he wrote.