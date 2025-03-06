Siemens announces $285 investment in US manufacturing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Siemens plans to invest $285 million in manufacturing in the United States, the tech company said Thursday, including two new facilities in California and Texas.

The U.S. is the largest market for the company. The recent investments in the Siemens' U.S. manufacturing footprint and the planned acquisition of Altair, a Michigan-based software company, mark more than $10 billion in investment in the U.S.

“We believe in the innovation and strength of America’s industry. That’s why Siemens has invested over $90 billion in the country in the last 20 years. This year’s investment will bring this number to over $100 billion," Roland Busch, president and CEO of Siemens AG, said in a statement. “We are bringing more jobs, more technology and a boost to America’s AI capabilities.”