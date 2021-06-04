Siebatcheu scores to lift US over Honduras in Nations League

After losing an exhibition Sunday 2-1 at Switzerland, the U.S. traveled eight time zones to prepare for the grueling, compacted World Cup qualifying schedule. The Americans had not played a competitive match since November 2019.

At 23 years, 259 days, the starting lineup was the second-youngest for the U.S. in a competitive match, behind only 23 years, 172 days for a 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the group stage of the Copa America on July 5, 2007.

The U.S. started its most-accomplished lineup ever. Five starters — goalkeeper Zack Steffen, right back Sergiño Dest and midfielders Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna — combined this season for 33 Champions League appearances. Pulisic made 10 for Chelsea, becoming the first American national team player to appear and win the final. Reyna made eight for Borussia Dortmund, Dest seven for Barcelona, McKennie seven for Juventus and Steffen one as the No. 2 keeper for Manchester City.

Pulisic was marked tightly and had relatively few touches on a night when the U.S. created few chances.

Reyna dribbled into the penalty area and slid an open shot just wide in the 10th minute. A minute later, Steffen saved Anthony Lozano’s long-range shot.

Alberth Elis headed the ball across an open goal mouth in the 27th minute after Steffen came off his line and failed to intercept a free kick, and Josh Sargent beat Anthony Lozano to head the ball away as they both crashed into the net.

Edrick Menjívar dived to his right to parry Sargent’s header three minutes later, then blocked Pulisic’s close-range shot following a pass from Reyna.

Steffen made a sliding block in the 51st minute when Anthony Lozano broke in alone.

