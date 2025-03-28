Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Sidney Crosby breaks Wayne Gretzky's NHL record with his 20th season averaging a point per game

Sidney Crosby’s career-long point-per-game consistency led to the Pittsburgh Penguins captain breaking an NHL record he shared with Wayne Gretzky
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby prepares to take a face-off during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby prepares to take a face-off during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By JOHN WAWROW – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sidney Crosby’s career-long point-per-game consistency has broken an NHL record he shared with Wayne Gretzky.

By scoring 8:49 into the first period for Pittsburgh against Buffalo on Thursday night, Crosby registered his 80th point to assure he’ll finish his 20th NHL season averaging at least a point per outing.

The Penguins captain surpassed the mark first set by Gretzky, who finished all but his 20th and final NHL season in 1998-99 averaging a point a game.

The 37-year-old Crosby reached 80 points in his 72nd game in a season during which he has already missed two outings due to injury. Pittsburgh has eight games remaining on its schedule.

Crosby’s 26th goal of the season cut Buffalo’s lead to 2-1. He was set up by Rickard Rakell’s pass from below the goal-line to the left of the net. Crosby used his right skate to stop the pass and kick into his stick before snapping it inside the right post.

Selected first overall in the 2005 draft, Crosby has spent his entire career in Pittsburgh, where he’s a three-time Stanley Cup champion.

Meanwhile, Washington’s Alex Ovechkin is closing in on breaking Gretzky’s NHL career record of 894 career goals. Ovechkin scored his 889th goal Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

More Stories

Keep Reading

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) and goaltender Logan Thompson (48) after an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Capitals are 1st NHL team to clinch a playoff spot this season after being last to get in last year

How close is Alex Ovechkin to breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL career goals record?

Defending champion Panthers keep winning even without Tkachuk, Ekblad and before Marchand debuts

The Latest

FILE - Police are investigating after several vehicles were set on fire at a Tesla service center, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)/

Credit: AP

Man accused of setting fire to Tesla vehicles in Las Vegas arrested, police say

12m ago

Betty White, TV's Golden Girl, celebrated at stamp ceremony in Los Angeles

13m ago

Dodgers celebrate 2024 World Series victory with Ice Cube and Kirk Gibson at home opener

18m ago

Featured

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., responds to reporters as the Senate works to avert a partial government shutdown ahead of the midnight deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Senate votes to overturn rule that capped bank overdraft fees at $5

Bank advocates are lauding a proposed move to scrap a $5 cap on bank overdraft fees, but U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia says it could squeeze American families.

A look at who’s on the Braves’ 26-man roster for opening day

The Braves are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players to start the season.

As YSL trial dragged on, justice for other families was put on hold

The length of the YSL case meant many other criminal cases in Georgia had to be put on hold, worsening an already full backlog of cases stemming from the COVID-19 shutdowns.