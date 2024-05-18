Nation & World News

Siakam helps Pacers beat Knicks 116-103 in Game 6 to send Eastern Conference semifinals to the limit

Pascal Siakam scored 25 points and Myles Turner added 17 points to help the Indiana Pacers turned the tables on New York with a 116-103 victory to even the Eastern Conference semifinal at 3-3
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives around New York Knicks guard Josh Hart, left, during the first half of Game 6 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives around New York Knicks guard Josh Hart, left, during the first half of Game 6 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By MICHAEL MAROT – Associated Press
44 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 25 points and seven rebounds, Myles Turner added 17 points and eight rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers turned the tables on the New York Knicks with a 116-103 victory on Friday night to even the Eastern Conference semifinals at 3-3.

The decisive Game 7 will be played Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Indiana entered the game determined to match New York's intensity and physical rebounding style after a 30-point blowout loss in Game 5. The Pacers outworked New York for a 44-37 rebounding edge and even held a slight 14-13 advantage on the offensive end after getting dominated on the glass in Game 5.

Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard each scored 15 points, with Nemhard pulling down six rebounds and dishing out six assists as Indiana kept its perfect postseason home record intact at 6-0. Haliburton had nine assists.

Jalen Brunson again led the severely short-handed Knicks by scoring 31 points on 11-of-26 shooting after missing his final 11 shots in the first half. Deuce McBride added 20 points and Donte DiVincenzo had 17, but Josh Hart left in the fourth quarter with what the Knicks said was abdominal soreness.

The Knicks have lost nine straight playoff games at Indiana but are now heading back to the Garden, where they have played dramatically better.

It didn't take the Pacers long to show this contest would be different. They outhustled New York early, scooping up loose balls and turning them into quick points as they took a 42-41 lead on Haliburton's second 3-pointer of the game. The ensuing 16-7 run helped the Pacers take a 61-48 halftime lead and they never trailed again.

Brunson rebounded in the second half, getting the Knicks within 61-56 after making two baskets and a free throws.

But Nembhard and Haliburton answered with consecutive 3s to rebuild an 11-point margin, and the Knicks never really contended again.

It was the third straight game decided by double digits after the first three were all single-point margins.

New York again played without four key players because of injuries — forwards OG Anunoby, Bojan Bogdanovic and Julius Randle, and backup center Mitchell Robinson. Only Anunoby, who injured his left hamstring in the second half of Game 2 and hasn't played since, appears to have a chance to return Sunday.

Coach Tom Thibodeau said Anunoby continues to do “light work” as he tries to recover.

New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) tries to block a shot by Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam during the first half of Game 6 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) shoots between Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, left, and center Myles Turner (33) during the first half of Game 6 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) shoots over Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) during the first half of Game 6 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives past Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) during the first half of Game 6 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket past Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin, left, during the first half of Game 6 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts to a call during the first half of Game 6 against the Indiana Pacers in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) dunks the ball during the first half of Game 6 against the New York Knicks in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after getting injured during the first half of Game 6 against the Indiana Pacers in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) celebrates with teammate guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the first half of Game 6 against the New York Knicks in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle reacts to a call during the first half of Game 6 against the New York Knicks in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo, center, drives between Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, left, and center Myles Turner, right, during the first half of Game 6 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) fights for a loose ball with New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein, left, during the second half of Game 6 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives around Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the second half of Game 6 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, left, fights for a loose ball with New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first half of Game 6 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton celebrates after making a three-point basket during the second half of Game 6 against the New York Knicks in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

