Siakam, Haliburton help Pacers race past Bucks 117-98 to take 1-0 lead in 1st-round playoff series

Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Ryan Rollins during the first half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

By MICHAEL MAROT – Associated Press
1 hour ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam finished with 25 points and seven rebounds and Tyrese Haliburton added 10 points and 12 assists to lead the Indiana Pacers past the Milwaukee Bucks 117-98 for a a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven first-round series on Saturday.

Indiana led by as much as 28 and fended off a charge that got the Bucks within 12 midway through the third quarter by holding the Bucks to only three points over the final 5:24. Myles Turner's 3-pointer with 1:59 sealed the win. Turner had 19 points and four blocks.

Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 36 points and 12 rebounds but the Pacers held him to just one assist in a rematch of last year’s opening round series, which Indiana won 4-2. Antetokounmpo missed all six of those games with a calf injury.

AJ Green scored 15 and the only other Bucks to reach double figures were Gary Trent Jr. with 14 and Kevin Porter Jr. with 12. Bucks All-Star guard Damian Lillard sat out as he continues to work his way back from deep vein thrombosis in his calf.

Indiana held Milwaukee, which shot a league-best 38.7% on 3-pointers, to just 2 of 16 in the first half and finished 9 of 37. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle threw an assortment of defenses at Antetokounmpo, who had 24 points over the final three quarters after scoring 12 in his first quarter of playoff action since 2023.

The Pacers took charge with an 11-3 spurt late in the first half, extending the lead to 60-43.

Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles as Indiana Pacers' Pascal Siakam defends during the first half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reaches for a rebound during the first half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game against the Indiana Pacers, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) heads to the basket as Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner (33) and Pascal Siakam (43) defend during the first half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, tries to keep control of the ball as Indiana Pacers' Aaron Nesmith, right, defends during the first half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Milwaukee Bucks' Kevin Porter Jr. (3) passes as Indiana Pacers' Aaron Nesmith (23) watches during the first half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) collides with Indiana Pacers' Aaron Nesmith during the first half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Pacers' T.J. McConnell (9) heads to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks' Kevin Porter Jr., left, and AJ Green, right, defend during the first half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) reaches for a loose ball along with Indiana Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin (00) and Myles Turner, right, during the first half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (0) looks to pass as Milwaukee Bucks' Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the second half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) heads to the basket past Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner (33) during the first half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) heads to the basket as Indiana Pacers' Pascal Siakam (43) defends during the second half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, heads to the basket as Indiana Pacers' Pascal Siakam defends during the second half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Milwaukee Bucks' Kevin Porter Jr. (3) and Indiana Pacers' Obi Toppin Cheerleaders perform during the second half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Pacers' Pascal Siakam, left, is stopped by Milwaukee Bucks' AJ Green during the second half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks to pass as Indiana Pacers' T.J. McConnell (9) and Pascal Siakam defend during the second half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner (33) heads to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo defends during the second half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

