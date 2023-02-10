X
Siakam, Edwards, Fox added to NBA All-Star Game roster

Credit: AP

1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto forward Pascal Siakam, Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards and Sacramento guard De'Aaron Fox have been added to the player pool for the All-Star Game as injury replacements.

Commissioner Adam Silver's office announced the picks Friday, after they were first reported by ESPN.

Siakam, Edwards and Fox replace Golden State's Stephen Curry, New Orleans' Zion Williamson and Phoenix's Kevin Durant — all of whom are injured and will be unable to play in the Feb. 19 game at Salt Lake City.

It’s the second All-Star selection for Siakam, and the first for Edwards and Fox.

Curry, Williamson and Durant were all selected as starters for the game. Those starting spots will now go to Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, Utah's Lauri Markkanen and Memphis' Ja Morant, the NBA said.

All-Star starters are chosen in a weighted vote that takes into account fan, media and player balloting. All-Star reserves are chosen by NBA coaches. Injury replacements are selected by Silver.

The rosters for the game will be chosen by captains LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks shortly before tip-off. This is the sixth year that the NBA has used the captain-draft format for the game, but the first time that those selections will be made on game day.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

