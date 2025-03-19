Nation & World News
Sia files for divorce from husband Daniel Bernard nearly 2 years after marriage

Sia has filed for divorce from second husband Daniel Bernard after two years of marriage
FILE - Singer Sia Furler attends the world premiere of "Annie" in New York on Dec. 7, 2014. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sia filed for divorce Wednesday from second husband Daniel Bernard after two years of marriage.

The Grammy-nominated Australian singer-songwriter whose legal name is Sia Furler filed the petition in Los Angeles Superior Court.

It listed Tuesday as their separation date. As happens in the vast majority of California divorces, she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason. She asked the court to award no spousal support payments to Bernard.

She's also seeking legal and physical custody of their 11-month-old child, Somersault Wonder Bernard.

It's not clear when the secretive singer began dating Bernard, or how they met. They were legally married in December of 2022 and had a small marriage ceremony in Portofino, Italy, the following May.

From 2014 to 2017, Sia was married to filmmaker Erik Anders Lang.

The 49-year-old singer has been nominated for nine Grammys. Five of them were for her 2014 hit “Chandelier.”

