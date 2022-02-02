Shuster to become 1st curler to carry US flag at Olympics

Plys, an Olympic rookie who also is on the men's team, participated in a video call earlier Wednesday during which Shuster was informed of the honor.

“Man, I was so stoked,” Plys said. “John's been a heck of a teammate to me and a heck of friend to me and seeing him get an honor like that and curling get an honor like that at an Olympic Games, in a country like the U.S. where curling hasn't really been a household sport, I couldn't be happier for him. I'm excited to see him and get to share that moment with him in a couple of days.”

Shuster and the other members of the men's team were in Los Angeles and are due in Beijing early Friday.

“It was a very special moment," Plys said. "I think he was getting a little choked up. It's hard to see it through the screen. But I do know how much the Olympics mean to John and how proud of an American guy he is and how much of an honor that'll be for him and his family. Couldn't happen to a better guy.”

In a statement, Shuster called it “one of the greatest honors of my sporting career.”

Shuster won bronze in 2006 — the first-ever U.S. Olympic curling medal — as the lead for Pete Fenson’s team. He left to form his own rink, earning a trip to Vancouver but performing so badly that he benched himself.

After finishing dead last in 2010, Shuster won the U.S. trials again four years later but managed just a ninth place in Sochi. When USA Curling put together a high performance camp of the country’s top 10 players, Shuster didn’t make the cut. So he put together a foursome that called itself “Team Rejects” and not only beat the federation-backed squads in the U.S. trials but won gold in South Korea after surviving five straight elimination matches.

The men's competition starts next Wednesday.

The clanking of granite stones slamming into each other and the shouting and sweeping of the mixed doubles curlers were more pronounced than normal in the mostly empty arena. There were only a few hundred spectators in the 3,759-capacity venue because of COVID-19 protocols.

Curling is being held at the Ice Cube, which was converted from the Water Cube, the swimming and diving venue for the 2008 Summer Games. The venue can be transformed back to a swimming pool.

Host China beat Switzerland 7-6 in an extra end, Britain beat Sweden 9-5 and the Czech Republic beat Norway 7-6.

Defending gold medalist John Norris of Canada and new partner Rachel Homan have their first game Thursday.

