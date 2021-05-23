Shu's late eagle creates big swing in first career LPGA win

The victory for the 26-year-old from Taiwan, in her 147th career start, was all but assured with another birdie on the par-4 16th that stretched her lead to three. And it came on a sweltering day on the Kingsmill Resort's James River Course with parched fairways and greens that were fast and firm for all four rounds — unusual for May in Virginia.

For much of the day, the battle for the lead was like a juggling act.

Jessica Korda pulled into a three-way tie for the lead with third-round co-leaders Shu and Jutanugarn with a birdie at the par-4 sixth while Jutanugarn bogeyed and Hsu made par. Korda went ahead two holes later with a par when her two playing partners bogeyed.

That sequence started a near-constant shifting of the lead, with Jutanugarn and Hsu getting back to a share of the lead after the 10th hole, and Sarah Kemp making it a four-way tie with a birdie on the par-4 12th in the group just ahead of the final threesome.

Hsu regained the top spot at No. 12 with a birdie while Korda fell two back, and then Jutanugarn enjoyed the same two-shot swing with a birdie at the par-3 13th while Hsu two-putted for bogey after missing the green.

Jutanugarn’s lead doubled with her third birdie in four holes on the par-4 14th, setting up the remarkable final lead-swap at 15.

Jutanugarn did sink a long birdie putt on the par-3 17th, applying some pressure to Hsu, but she rolled in a putt for par, pumping her right fist as it dropped into the cup.

Korda also birdied the 17th, leaving Shu with a two-shot lead heading the par-4 18th, but Korda bogeyed the 18th, leaving Jutaugarn alone in second and Korda third.

Kemp was fourth at 9 under after a 70.

The tournament, once among the most popular on the tour, failed to attract several of the game’s top players, perhaps because its purse of $1.3 million is third-lowest on the tour.

Wei-Ling Hsu, of Taiwan, lines up her putt on the first hole during the final round of the LPGA Tour's Pure Silk Championship golf tournament in Williamsburg, Va., Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Moriya Jutangarn, of Thailand, hits her second shot on the first hole during the final round of the LPGA Tour golf tournament in Williamsburg, Va., Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Moriya Jutanugarn, of Thailand, watches her tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship golf tournament in Williamsburg, Va., Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Wei-Ling Hsu, of Taiwan, tips her ball to the crowd after a birdie on the ninth hole during the final round of the LPGA Tour's Pure Silk Championship golf tournament in Williamsburg, Va., Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber