Showing war's toll, Ukraine first lady appeals for more arms

Zelenska repeatedly thanked lawmakers and Biden for the billions of dollars in arms and other support the U.S. has delivered to Ukraine to help it battle Russian forces and warplanes. She called for more anti-air defense to help repel what have been unending Russian missile and airstrikes that have killed countless civilians and leveled some Ukrainian cities.

She showed photographs of a smiling, paint-smeared 4-year-old girl, Liza Dmytrieva, whom the first lady had happened to meet before Christmas. The screen next showed an overturned baby carriage with blood caking on the sidewalk beneath it, after an airstrike killed the girl and badly injured her mother last week.

Zelenska showed and told the stories of other Ukrainian children killed or maimed by airstrikes or shot to death as their families tried to flee with them.

“Our family represents the whole world for us, and we do everything to preserve it,” Zelenska said. “We cry when we cannot save it. And we remain completely broken when our world is destroyed by war.”

The speech was an unexpected change in tone for a visit whose previous public moments had included receiving a bouquet from Joe Biden at the White House, an award ceremony, and a visit to a local monument for Ukrainians.

“We've seen from Ukrainian leadership their courage but also their no-nonsense direct appeal and laying out the brutal mentality of Mr. Putin,” Sen. Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat, said as lawmakers walked out.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other top leaders and rank-and-file lawmakers listened.

___

Arhirova reported from Kyiv, Ukraine.

Combined Shape Caption Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, addresses members of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Michael Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Michael Reynolds Credit: Michael Reynolds Combined Shape Caption Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, addresses members of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Michael Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Michael Reynolds Credit: Michael Reynolds

Combined Shape Caption From left, Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., listen as Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, addresses members of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Michael Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Michael Reynolds Credit: Michael Reynolds Combined Shape Caption From left, Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., listen as Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, addresses members of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Michael Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Michael Reynolds Credit: Michael Reynolds

Combined Shape Caption Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., introduces Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, before she addresses members of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Greg Nash/Pool photo via AP) Credit: Greg Nash Credit: Greg Nash Combined Shape Caption Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., introduces Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, before she addresses members of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Greg Nash/Pool photo via AP) Credit: Greg Nash Credit: Greg Nash

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined Shape Caption Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia from Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster Combined Shape Caption Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia from Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined Shape Caption Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, tours the Victims of Communism Museum with Andrew Bremberg, President and CEO of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation before accepting the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster Combined Shape Caption Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, tours the Victims of Communism Museum with Andrew Bremberg, President and CEO of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation before accepting the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Combined Shape Caption Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia from Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. At left is Dr. Lee Edwards, Co-Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, second from left is Andrew Bremberg, President and CEO of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at right is Amb. Aldona Wos. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster Combined Shape Caption Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia from Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. At left is Dr. Lee Edwards, Co-Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, second from left is Andrew Bremberg, President and CEO of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at right is Amb. Aldona Wos. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Combined Shape Caption Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, followed but Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, arrives to accept the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster Combined Shape Caption Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, followed but Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, arrives to accept the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Combined Shape Caption Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is greeted by Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, as she arrives to accept the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster Combined Shape Caption Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is greeted by Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, as she arrives to accept the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster