Shower slip knocks Dodgers 1B Freddie Freeman out of lineup after hurting surgically repaired ankle

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is out of the lineup against his former team, the Atlanta Braves, after slipping in the shower and hurting his surgically repaired right ankle
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani scores on a double by Freddie Freeman as Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers stands by during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani scores on a double by Freddie Freeman as Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers stands by during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By BETH HARRIS – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was out of the lineup Monday night against the Atlanta Braves after slipping in the shower and hurting his surgically repaired right ankle.

“He had a little mishap entering the shower,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Kind of swelled up a little bit."

The 2024 World Series MVP got hurt at home last weekend and came to the ballpark on the off day Sunday for treatment.

Before the accident, Roberts said Freeman's ankle “wasn't 100% but still, obviously the way he swung the bat, in a good spot.”

Freeman is 3 for 12 with two home runs and four RBIs to start the season. He was scratched from the Dodgers' season-opening game in Tokyo because of left rib discomfort.

“He feels he could go out there and play, but just let him kind of recoup today and we’ll see how he is tomorrow,” Roberts said. “For the most part, he's always kicking and screaming (to play).”

Freeman sprained his right ankle on a play at first base in late September and struggled in the first two rounds of the postseason, but it was hardly evident during the World Series. He homered in the first four games and had 12 RBIs as the Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in five games.

Freeman had debridement surgery in December to remove loose bodies in the ankle.

The Dodgers took a 5-0 record into their series opener against Freeman’s old team, the Braves.

Freeman is hitting .299 with a .939 OPS in 20 games against the team he spent the first 12 years of his career with. He has four homers, 12 RBIs, four doubles, a triple and 13 walks in those games.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman rounds second after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

icon to expand image

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, center, is congratulated by Miguel Rojas, right, as Mookie Betts stands by after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Friday, March 28, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

icon to expand image

FILE - Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer throws a pitching session during spring training baseball in Dunedin, Fla., on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Credit: AP

