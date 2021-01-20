Short-handed Florida stuns No. 6 Tennessee 75-49

Florida used a 7-0 run to build a double-digit late in the first half and a 13-2 spurt early in the second to stretch its advantage to 20 points (53-33).

The result was Florida’s best performance since stunning No. 4 Auburn in Gainesville last January. This might have been even more shocking given the state of Florida’s roster. Johnson, Castleton and Lewis combined to average nearly 40 points.

Castleton tweaked an ankle in Florida’s last game and was ruled out shortly after warmups. Lewis missed his third straight game, but is expected to return this weekend.

Tennessee shot 29% from the field and hit 3 of 18 from 3-point range. John Fulkerson led the Vols with 15 points, four rebounds and five assists. But the 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward was no match for Payne and Jitoboh down low.

Leading scorer Victor Bailey Jr. finished with four points on 1-of-12 shooting.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: The Vols had won four in a row in the series and a fifth straight seemed like a lock given Florida’s injury situation. But the Gators exposed Tennessee’s biggest weakness: a lack of a post presence.

Florida: Coach Mike White seems to get his best from his guys against top competition. The Gators now have wins of 17, 22 and 26 points against top-10 teams during White’s six seasons.

UP NEXT

Tennessee: Hosts No. 19 Missouri on Saturday.

Florida: Plays at Georgia on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) dribbles past Florida center Jason Jitoboh (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 19. 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey) Credit: Matt Stamey Credit: Matt Stamey

Florida forward Anthony Duruji (4) and Tennessee forward E.J. Anosike (55) vie for the ball at midcourt during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 19. 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey) Credit: Matt Stamey Credit: Matt Stamey

Tennessee forward John Fulkerson, left, fouls Florida forward Omar Payne during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 19. 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey) Credit: Matt Stamey Credit: Matt Stamey