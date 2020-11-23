Shops, gyms to reopen in England under new COVID-19 plan

In the lower two tiers, indoor and outdoor spectator sports can resume with capacity limits.

The rules apply to England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all have their own restrictions.

People will have to wait until up-do-date data is released later in the week to learn what tier their local area will be in, but the government says most of the country is likely to be in the two highest levels.

In those areas, households will be barred from mixing indoors, but the government is planning to ease the rules over the Christmas period.

Johnson said people will be allowed “to see more of their family and friends over Christmas,” though he did not announce details.

In common with other European countries, authorities in Britain introduced restrictions on daily life to combat an autumn surge in cases. The U.K. has had Europe’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 55,000 deaths among people who tested positive.

___

The words "Let's Change The Way We Shop" are displayed on the Selfridges department store on Oxford Street, which is temporarily closed for in-store browsing with online collection possible from a collection point, during England's second coronavirus lockdown, in London, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans for strict regional measures to combat COVID-19 after England's second lockdown ends Dec. 2, sparking a rebellion by members of his own party who say the move may do more harm than good. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

