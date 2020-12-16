Shopping app Wish falls in its stock market debut

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. fell 16.5% to close at $20.05 Wednesday, valuing the company at nearly $14 billion. The stock is trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “WISH.”

Founded a decade ago, Wish positions itself as an affordable alternative to Amazon and other online stores, targeting shoppers who make less than $75,000 a year. Most of what it sells comes directly from Chinese merchants, who list their goods on the app. Wish said it has 100 million customers around the world, mostly in North America and Europe.