BreakingNews
Kemp says he wants to continue to fully fund Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship
X

Shootout outside US consulate in Saudi port city leaves assailant and security guard dead, US says

National & World News
22 minutes ago
The State Department says a gunman who opened fire on the U.S. consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and a local security guard working at the consulate were killed in an exchange of fire

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department said a gunman who opened fire on the U.S. consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and a local security guard working at the consulate were killed in an exchange of fire on Wednesday.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear, the department said.

The consulate went into lockdown as the shooting took place and no Americans or American staff were injured, it said.

The assailant was killed by Saudi security forces, the State Department said, referring questions to the Saudi authorities, who it said were investigating.

Saudi Arabia's state news agency, citing Saudi police, said the man had gotten out of a vehicle outside the consulate carrying a gun.

“Authorities took the initiative to deal with him as required by the situation,” the press agency said. It said the slain consulate security worker was Nepalese.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

DOJ questions Raffensperger for Trump election probe2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Biden’s energy chief warns against threats to cut climate incentives
3h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Traveling? Brace for heavy air, road travel for July 4 holiday period
4h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Dog dies, 40 displaced after large fire engulfs Sandy Springs apartment complex
3h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Dog dies, 40 displaced after large fire engulfs Sandy Springs apartment complex
3h ago

Child’s body found decaying in closet of abandoned DeKalb apartment
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Scientists have finally 'heard' the chorus of gravitational waves that ripple through the...
8m ago
1,145 people remain evacuated as crews dig containment line around Arizona brush fire
19m ago
Connor Bedard, as expected, taken first in the NHL draft by the Chicago Blackhawks
20m ago
Featured

Credit: custom

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
10h ago
People are catching malaria in Florida. What Georgians should know
14h ago
Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top