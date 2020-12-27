Shooting star: Curry makes 105 straight 3s post-practice

Draymond Green didn't witness the all-out downpour, but he is plenty confident in Curry's count.

“I have zero doubt that he did it. I don't need to watch a video to see how they went in, any of that,” Green said. “As I've always said, obviously the greatest shooter I think to ever play this game. As great as that is, I can't sit here and act like, ‘Oh, I’m surprised.' It's just not really surprising to me. It's such an incredible thing but I'm sorry, Steph, it doesn't really get me up out of my seat that he hit 105 in a row, ‘cause if you said anyone's going to hit 105 3s in a row, my guess would be Steph. He's capable of it. Anything with shooting the basketball he's capable of doing it.

"It's dope, super dope.”

Curry said during training camp he would like to stay with the Warriors for good. He was due to make $43 million this season — his salary is expected to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic — and nearly $45.8 million in 2021-22.

Kerr said Curry got on a record roll and just kept shooting.

“So he choked and couldn't make the 106th one,” Kerr joked. “I guess he just didn't have it in him. It's very disappointing. I guarantee you he didn't stop. If you've made 105 in a row you keep going. I'm pretty sure he missed and just wasn't up to the challenge."

Green is listed as questionable for Sunday to make his season debut as he works back from a right foot injury.

“I want to," Green said of playing. "I just got to get my wind back, my body feels amazing.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, watches from the bench during the second half of an opening night NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket with Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) and Joe Harris (12) defending during the 2nd quarter of an opening night NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, former teammates, greet each other at center court before an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

Brooklyn Nets forward Taurean Prince (2) and Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) defend Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) as Curry looks to shoot during the first quarter of an opening night NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens