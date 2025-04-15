Nation & World News
Shooting reported at a Dallas high school, and officials soon after say campus secured

School officials in Texas say police have responded to reports of a shooting at a Dallas high school where students were seen leaving the campus
A woman arrives to a checkpoint outside Wilmer-Hutchins High School, where police are responding to reports of a shooting, in Dallas, Tx., Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A woman arrives to a checkpoint outside Wilmer-Hutchins High School, where police are responding to reports of a shooting, in Dallas, Tx., Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
DALLAS (AP) — Police responded Tuesday to reports of a shooting at a Dallas high school where students were seen leaving the campus and school authorities later reported the campus had been secured.

Authorities did not immediately provide further details on the incident, which drew a large number of police and emergency vehicles to the campus of Wilmer-Hutchins High School in south Dallas.

The Dallas Independent School District later said the campus had been secured but it did not elaborate on what had occurred. The school has roughly 1,000 students.

Aerial television footage taken above the high school showed multiple police vehicles at the complex on Tuesday afternoon.

By mid-afternoon the school district said parents could reunite with students at a nearby stadium. The district also said counselors were available on site.

A fire engine blocks a road accessing Wilmer-Hutchins High School, where police are responding to reports of a shooting, in Dallas, Tx., Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Parents arrive to pick up their children at Wilmer-Hutchins High School, where police are responded to reports of a shooting at in Dallas, Tx., Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Parents are checked in to pick up their children at Wilmer-Hutchins High School, where police are responded to reports of a shooting at in Dallas, Tx., Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Police respond to reports of a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School, in Dallas, Tx., Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Police respond to reports of a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School, in Dallas, Tx., Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Students sit on stadium bleachers as Wilmer-Hutchins High School, where police are responding to reports of a shooting at in Dallas, Tx., Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

An undercover Texas Highway patrolman arrives to Wilmer-Hutchins High School, where police are responding to reports of a shooting at in Dallas, Tx., Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Sheriff vehicles sit parked in a lot at Wilmer-Hutchins High School, where police are responding to reports of a shooting at in Dallas, Tx., Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

