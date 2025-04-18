Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Shooting rampage at Florida State that left 2 dead lasted less than 5 minutes, police say

Police say the shooting at Florida State University that left two dead and wounded six others lasted less than five minutes
By KATE PAYNE and CURT ANDERSON – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Students stood in prayer circles and piled balloons, candles and teddy bears along a sidewalk Friday near Florida State University's student union, where two people were shot and killed and six others were wounded during a rampage lasting less five minutes.

The gunman, identified as the son of a sheriff's deputy, arrived on campus an hour before the shooting Thursday and stayed near a parking garage before he walked in and out of buildings and green spaces and firing a handgun just before lunchtime, police said.

In roughly four minutes, officers confronted 20-year-old son Phoenix Ikner, a Florida State student, and shot and wounded him, Tallahassee police said.

Officials have not identified the two men who died, but family members said Robert Morales, a university dining coordinator, was one of them. He worked at Florida State since 2015 and studied criminology there in the early 1990s, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The other was Tiru Chabba, 45, a married father of two from Greenville, South Carolina, who was working for food service vendor Aramark, said Michael Wukela, a spokesperson for attorneys hired by the family.

Police have said five others were shot, and another person was hurt running away.

Medical staff at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare said they treated six people for gunshots and all were expected to survive.

They would not give any information about those people's identies or say whether the suspect was among them. Police said earlier that he was taken to a local hospital.

Some of the wounded were students, according to university President Richard McCullough. al.

Classes were canceled Friday, but some students came to campus to retrieve backpacks and laptops they left behind when they barricaded classroom doors and eventually fled to safety.

“I don’t think any words can do it justice,” said Audrey Rothman, one of three members of the Florida State women’s volleyball team who brought flowers and held hands in a brief prayer circle.

Police believe Ikner used a former service weapon that belongs to his mother, an 18-year veteran of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Walt McNeil said. In recent years she has worked as a middle school resource officer and was the department’s employee of the month a year ago in March.

After the shooting she requested and was granted personal leave and also reassigned from her post at the school, said Shonda Knight, executive director of community and media relations for the agency.

The suspect was a longstanding member of the Leon County Sheriff’s youth advisory council, police said. The group was created to build communication between young people and local law enforcement while also teaching teens leadership and team-building skills.

He was a junior at FSU studying political science after earning an associates degree last fall from Tallahassee State College, university spokeswoman Amy Farnum-Patronis confirmed.

Authorities have not yet revealed a motive.

The shooting erupted just a few hours before a forum on countering hate on campus was to take place in a classroom building nearby.

The event, titled "United Against Hate: Building a Safer Campus and Community Together," was part of a project honoring Maura Binkley, a Florida State student who was killed in a mass shooting at a yoga studio in 2018.

A few miles from campus, the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church began its Good Friday service with prayers for the shooting victims and families.

The Rev. R.B. Holmes said he visited the victims at the hospital with Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, who also attended the service.

“We’re not going to emphasize the tragedy,” Holmes said. “We’re going to emphasize hope and healing. Our faith says we shall overcome. I said to the students, we will be there for them.”

___

Associated Press writers Stephany Matat in West Palm Beach, David Fischer in Fort Lauderdale, Michael Schneider in Orlando, and John Seewer in Toledo, Ohio, contributed.

A student places heart-shaped balloons near the Florida State Student Union building, Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A student places a candle near the Florida State Student Union building, Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A sign that reads "Forever Stands Unconquered," is placed among flowers near the Florida State Student Union building, Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Students gather on a stretch of sidewalk near the center of the Florida State campus in sight of the Student Union building, Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Students leave after retrieving their personal items from the Florida State Student Union, Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Sunglasses and a computer left by by a student are shown inside the Florida State Student Union building in Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rev. Dr. R.B. Holmes, Jr., pastor, addresses the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church congregation about the shooting at Florida State University before a Good Friday service, Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Students place flowers on a stretch of sidewalk near the center of the Florida State campus in sight of the Student Union building, Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Students wait to retrieve their personal items from the Florida State Student Union building, Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Students gather on a stretch of sidewalk near the center of the Florida State campus in sight of the Student Union building, Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Students gather on a stretch of sidewalk near the center of the Florida State campus in sight of the Student Union building, Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Students gather on a stretch of sidewalk near the center of the Florida State campus in sight of the Student Union building, Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A service is held at Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More, a Catholic cathedral, across from the Woodward Avenue entrance to Florida State University campus, following a shooting, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Florida State Student Union is empty in Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

On Good Friday, at the Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More, Catholics observe a special rite called the Adoration of the Cross, where they venerate the cross, a symbol of Christ's sacrifice and the source of salvation, Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Students wait to retrieve their personal items from the Florida State Student Union building, Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey addresses the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church congregation about the shooting at Florida State University before a Good Friday service, Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A student places flowers near the Florida State Student Union building, Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Flowers placed by students sit near police tape near the Florida State Student Union building, Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People comfort each other on Florida State University’s campus in Tallahassee, where law enforcement responded to a reported active shooter incident Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Kate Payne)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Gunfire erupted on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida, Thursday. (AP Digital Embed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People sit in front of a makeshift memorial outside the student union at Florida State University, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla., following a campus shooting. (AP Photo/Kate Payne)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Florida State University students wait for news amid an active shooter incident at the school’s campus in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday, April 17, 2025 (AP Photo/Kate Payne)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Students gather on a stretch of sidewalk near the center of the Florida State campus in sight of the Student Union building, Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Credit: AP

What to know about the shooting at Florida State University

2h ago

The Latest: 2 people killed and at least 6 wounded in Florida State shooting

Atlanta students were touring Florida State when deadly shooting broke out

Several 10th graders from Atlanta were on the FSU campus for a college tour when a lockdown was initiated.

The Latest

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, right, speaks with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran citizen who was living in Maryland and deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration, in a hotel restaurant in San Salvador, El Salvador, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Press Office Senator Van Hollen, via AP)

Credit: AP

Abrego Garcia told visiting senator he was no longer being held at notorious Salvadoran prison

6m ago

Judge won’t take further steps to enforce his order in AP case against Trump administration

11m ago

ACLU claims administration is restarting deportations under 18th century wartime law

11m ago

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.