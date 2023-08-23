BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: Attorneys Ray Smith and Kenneth Chesebro released from Fulton jail

A shooting outside a residence hall at Alabama A&M campus leaves 2 people injured

Police say a shooting outside a residence hall at an Alabama college campus has left two people injured
National & World News
Updated 3 hours ago
X

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A shooting outside a residence hall at an Alabama college campus that stemmed from a fight has left two people injured, police said.

Tuesday's shooting occurred at Alabama A&M University, Huntsville Police Department spokesperson Sydney Martin wrote in an email. Investigators said the shooting was an isolated occurrence, Martin said.

Both people had minor injuries, police said. Police do not think anyone else was involved. “This was not an active shooter incident,” Martin wrote in the emailed statement.

Martin said that investigators were obtaining arrest warrants on assault charges for both people involved. Both will be booked into the county jail when they are released from the hospital, Martin said.

The north Alabama campus was briefly placed on a lockdown, according to local news outlets. WAFF reported that students were sent an alert warning that there was a report of an armed person on campus and to go inside and lock their doors.

The university posted an announcement about a “developing public safety emergency near the Knight Center” residence hall and asked students to stay away from the area. The school later posted a notice that the situation was all clear.

Alabama A&M University is in north Alabama and has an enrollment of about 6,100 students.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES: Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell granted bond6m ago

Credit: TNS

Emory gets federal money to research mRNA immunity for cancer
4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta’s heat threatens everyone. But one group is especially at-risk
5h ago

Credit: Vantage Data Centers

New player poised to enter Atlanta’s bustling data center market
5h ago

Credit: Vantage Data Centers

New player poised to enter Atlanta’s bustling data center market
5h ago

TORPY AT LARGE
OPINION: Assaulted TV judge puts Hatchett down on lewd sheriff
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

US Open 2023: Here's how to watch on TV, betting odds and more you should know
3m ago
Who's in, who's out, who's boycotting: The 8 candidates expected on-stage for the first...
3m ago
Pakistani children rescued from a broken cable car say they repeatedly feared they would...
3m ago
Featured

RECIPE: Cool off with Quick and Easy Mexican Style Shrimp Ceviche
31m ago
First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top