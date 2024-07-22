Nation & World News

Shooting outside a Mississippi nightclub kills 3 and injures more than a dozen

Authorities say three 19-year-olds were killed and more than a dozen people were injured in a weekend shooting outside a nightclub in Mississippi
54 minutes ago

INDIANOLA, Miss. (AP) — A shooting outside a Mississippi nightclub left three people dead and more than a dozen injured over the weekend, authorities said.

A large crowd gathered outside a club near the Sunflower County courthouse in Indianola early Sunday, and officers were putting up barriers to help with traffic flow before the shooting broke out, Indianola Police Chief Ronald Sampson told The Enterprise-Tocsin.

Sampson did not immediately return a phone message seeking more information.

Killed were Areon Butler, of Indianola; and Cameron Lee Butts and Marquette Baites, of Greenville, county Coroner Heather Burton said. All three were 19.

Indianola, a city of 9,100, is in Mississippi's largely rural Delta region about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Jackson, the state capital.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

`I’m looking at being evicted’ because of Fulton housing failures

Credit: Steve Schaefer

New audit of 2024 Georgia election on hold amid company’s protest

Credit: AP

BRADLEY’S BUZZ
The Braves are hurting. Deadline’s coming. What to do?

A new world coming: Bus maker Blue Bird embraces an electrified future
2h ago

A new world coming: Bus maker Blue Bird embraces an electrified future
2h ago

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Black churches are seeing the uncertainty of the Democratic Party dampen voter enthusiasm
The Latest
2024 Election Latest: Harris speaks for first time since Biden ended campaign, praises...
8m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher as Big Tech recovers following worst week in...
8m ago
NASCAR's restart rules questioned after Larson takes advantage of unusual Brickyard 400...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

No need to leave the city: play tourist in Atlanta
Atlantan and UGA grad, NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor’s career soars
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow latest election updates