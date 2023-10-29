Shooting kills 2 and injures 18 victims in Florida street with hundreds of people nearby

Police in Florida say a fight between two groups turned deadly when a shooting in a city street resulted in two deaths and 18 people hospitalized

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By CURT ANDERSON and CHRIS O'MEARA – Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A fight between two groups turned deadly in Florida when a shooting in a Tampa street during Halloween festivities resulted in two deaths and 18 people hospitalized early Sunday morning, police said. One suspect is in custody and at least one more is being sought.

At least two shooters opened fire just before 3 a.m. on the 1600 block of East 7th Avenue in the Ybor City area, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said during a press conference at the scene.

The fight occurred in an area with several bars and clubs, and there were large numbers of late night revelers in the area at the time, Bercaw said. Police were not immediately sure if the people involved in the fight were inside any of the bars before the shooting.

Tampa police spokeswoman Jonee Lewis said “hundreds” of people were out on the streets as numerous nightspots closed early Sunday. She said one person was detained but no charges were immediately filed. “They’re being questioned and we’ll go from there,” Lewis said.

Police have not released the names of those killed, but Emmitt Wilson said his 14-year-old son, Elijah, was one of the fatalities. Wilson came to the scene Sunday after getting a call that his son was a victim.

“It’s madness to me. I don’t even feel like I’m here right now,” Wilson said. “I hope the investigators do their job and find out who killed my son.”

Video posted online shows people, many in Halloween costumes, drinking and talking on the street when about a dozen shots ring out followed seconds later by about eight more, creating a stampede. Some people topple over metal tables and take cover behind them. Video from the aftermath shows police officers treating several people lying wounded on the ground.

“It was a disturbance or a fight between two groups. And in this fight between two groups we had hundreds of innocent people involved that were in the way,” Bercaw said.

He did not provide details of the injuries suffered by the victims taken to area hospitals.

Police are still investigating the reason for the fight between the two groups, he said.

Officers were at the scene at the time of the shooting but none were injured, Bercaw said.

On Sunday morning, the scene of the shooting was quiet — with few businesses open yet, as officers had the area blocked off. Roosters that roam the historic Ybor City streets wandered among empty cups, beer bottles and shoes left behind.

A witch costume sat in the street.

Two young women who came to the scene Sunday morning said they decided not to go to Ybor City the night before because of the crowds.

“We know how Ybor gets,” said Minna Cohen, a 23-year-old recent University of Tampa graduate. “A lot of crime happens here often. You sometimes know not to go to certain places.”

Her friend, 21-year-old Carolina Londoner, said when the bars all close in the early morning hours the streets are packed and unruly.

“When everyone comes together it gets messy, and it’s that way all night," she said.

___

AP writer Terry Spencer in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., contributed to this report.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: WSB 24-hour Traffic Center

Gridlock Guy: Woodstock wrecker driver’s death tragic and avoidable3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Man facing murder charge in fatal stabbing of Nat King Cole’s great-nephew
1h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

NEW PHOTOS
ONE Musicfest: Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, KRS-One and more wow crowds
17m ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza including underground targets
20m ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza including underground targets
20m ago

Credit: TNS

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry, 54, found dead in hot tub at home, sources say
10h ago
The Latest
Residents of Maine gather to pray and reflect, days after a mass shooting left 18 people...
12m ago
LIVE UPDATES
Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza including underground targets
20m ago
Mission impossible? Biden says Mideast leaders must consider a two-state solution after...
23m ago
Featured

Credit: CNN

Production officially ended at CNN Center in Atlanta Friday, moving to Midtown
15h ago
What is tightrope surgery, the procedure to repair Brock Bowers’ ankle?
Paul Johnson to hear cheers from Georgia Tech once more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top