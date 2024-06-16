Nation & World News

Shooting in Detroit suburb leaves 'numerous wounded victims,' authorities say

Authorities say at least five people have been wounded in a shooting at a splash pad in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills
Updated 6 minutes ago

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — At least five people were wounded Saturday in a shooting at a splash pad in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills, authorities said.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said there were “numerous wounded victims” after police were called for an active shooter.

Stephen Huber, a spokesperson for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, told the Detroit News, “It’s five shot and maybe six.”

In a social media post, authorities said there was still an active crime scene and officers “potentially have the suspect contained nearby.” People were asked to avoid the area.

Officials did not immediately provide additional information, and the condition of the victims wasn’t immediately known.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gov. Brian Kemp

Georgia poultry industry icon Abit Massey dies

Credit: Ben Hendren

Juneteenth at Oakland Cemetery celebrates pioneering Black Atlantans

Credit: Marietta Fire Department

Several people displaced, rooms gutted due to Marietta hotel fire

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Bishop Robin Dease says future of Methodist church is one of inclusion, hope

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Bishop Robin Dease says future of Methodist church is one of inclusion, hope

Credit: CITY OF COLLEGE PARK

College Park drops Six West residential developer
The Latest
Grace Kim shoots 66 to take 5-shot lead in Meijer LPGA Classic
33m ago
Outraged Brazilian women stage protests against bill to equate late abortions with...
35m ago
Orioles' Kyle Bradish goes back on the injured list with more elbow problems
38m ago
Featured

Credit: Thomas Wheatley

RIP, original World of Coca-Cola
New earthquake shakes Lake Lanier, continuing ‘swarm’ of seismic events
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.