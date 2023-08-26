Shooting in Boston during Caribbean carnival wounds at least 7 people

Police in Boston say a shooting has wounded at least seven people during the city's Caribbean carnival
National & World News
Updated 47 minutes ago
X

BOSTON (AP) — A shooting during the Boston Caribbean Carnival wounded at least seven people Saturday morning, police said.

All seven were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Officer Michael Torigian said.

“Firearms have been recovered and arrests have been made,” he said. “It’s an ongoing investigation.”

Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot in the Dorchester neighborhood, and officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Torigian said.

The shooting happened during the J’ouvert Parade, which kicks off the carnival, now in it's 50th year.

In 2019, a gun battle broke out at the parade in front of police officers, prompting neighboring Cambridge to cancel its own Caribbean festival that year.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

OPINION
We must share MLK’s dream with a new generation12h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

As student loans mount for Black women, leaders are split on how to help
7h ago

Credit: City of Covington

Fire rips through historic buildings in downtown Covington
3h ago

Credit: NYT

HEALTH & WELLNESS
How a centuries-old fiber supplement entices the Ozempic generation
7h ago

Credit: NYT

HEALTH & WELLNESS
How a centuries-old fiber supplement entices the Ozempic generation
7h ago

Credit: NYT

Sidney Powell files speedy trial demand in Fulton case
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Brazil's Marcelo Huertas becomes the second oldest to play in basketball World Cup
19m ago
Pre-med Florida junior Leanne Wong chases a spot on the US Olympic gymnastics team
25m ago
Basketball World Cup 2023: How to watch, who's playing, who's favored and more
27m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
LISTEN — ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast: ‘Trump Surrenders’
Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top