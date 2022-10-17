Shooting disrupts Bolsonaro-backed candidate’s campaign stop

If elected, de Freitas has said he will reverse the recent policy to equip Sao Paulo's police officers with body cameras, claiming that the devices prevent them from doing their jobs. Analysts say the cameras provide much-needed transparency and, since their implementation last year, killings by police have dropped.

Law and order played a central role in the 2018 presidential election, when then-candidate Bolsonaro pledged to give cops permission to use lethal force.

Paraisopolis is controlled by the Brazil's most powerful criminal gang, known as First Capital Command.

In a debate Sunday night, Bolsonaro accused da Silva of rallying alongside criminals last week when visiting Rio de Janeiro's Alemao complex of favelas. Da Silva shot back that the poor residents of the favelas who attended his rally were honest workers.

