ajc logo
X

Shooting disrupts Bolsonaro-backed candidate’s campaign stop

National & World News
By DAVID BILLER, Associated Press
1 hour ago
A Sao Paulo gubernatorial candidate’s campaign event in the Paraisopolis neighborhood came to an abrupt halt on Monday when gunfire erupted outside

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Sao Paulo gubernatorial candidate's campaign event in the Paraisopolis neighborhood came to an abrupt halt on Monday when gunfire erupted outside.

Paraisopolis is one of Sao Paulo’s biggest favelas, or slums, and videos of the moment from local media show journalists and Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas crouching below windows.

Sao Paulo’s governor Rodrigo Garcia said in a statement that he had ordered an investigation. The state’s military police didn’t immediately comment. On Twitter, de Freitas characterized the shooting as an attack by “criminals."

Sao Paulo is the most populous state and its biggest economic power, making its race for governor prominent in any election. But this year there is heightened attention, with the contest seen as a proxy for the presidential race between President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

De Freitas was Bolsonaro's infrastructure minister until he resigned to run for governor. He is running against leftist Fernando Haddad, a staunch ally of da Silva who ran against Bolsonaro in 2018.

If elected, de Freitas has said he will reverse the recent policy to equip Sao Paulo's police officers with body cameras, claiming that the devices prevent them from doing their jobs. Analysts say the cameras provide much-needed transparency and, since their implementation last year, killings by police have dropped.

Law and order played a central role in the 2018 presidential election, when then-candidate Bolsonaro pledged to give cops permission to use lethal force.

Paraisopolis is controlled by the Brazil's most powerful criminal gang, known as First Capital Command.

In a debate Sunday night, Bolsonaro accused da Silva of rallying alongside criminals last week when visiting Rio de Janeiro's Alemao complex of favelas. Da Silva shot back that the poor residents of the favelas who attended his rally were honest workers.

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves’ surprising - though not shocking - loss3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Alex Anthopoulos on Braves’ free agents: ‘We’d love to have all these guys back’
21h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Newfound respect for Georgia Tech, favored against Virginia
4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Atlanta police to give update on Thursday’s Buckhead homicide
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Atlanta police to give update on Thursday’s Buckhead homicide
2h ago

Credit: Associated Press

The Jolt: What to watch in the Kemp-Abrams debate tonight
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jon Super

Liverpool-Man City has become England's ugliest rivalry
13m ago
NBC News student seminar highlights unusual education effort
13m ago
Government says Steve Bannon should get 6-month sentence
20m ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
GPB / Atlanta Press Club candidate debates continue Monday
DEBATE RECAP: Warnock, Walker face off for U.S. Senate
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top