Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college dorm being investigated as homicides, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The deaths of two people who were shot in a dorm room at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs on Friday morning will be investigated as homicides, police said.

The victims, who were not immediately identified, were found dead when police responded to a report of a shooting around 6 a.m.

“At this point in our investigation, this incident does not appear to be a murder-suicide and both deaths are being investigated as homicides,” the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a statement on social media Friday evening.