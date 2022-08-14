ajc logo
X

Shooting, blast in Ecuador port city kills 5, damages homes

Police investigate the site of an explosion in the Cristo de El Consuelo neighborhood, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. According to the authorities a gunshot attack and subsequent explosion left at least five dead, 15 injured and several missing and affected homes. (AP Photo/ Magdalena Moreira)

Combined ShapeCaption
Police investigate the site of an explosion in the Cristo de El Consuelo neighborhood, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. According to the authorities a gunshot attack and subsequent explosion left at least five dead, 15 injured and several missing and affected homes. (AP Photo/ Magdalena Moreira)

National & World News
2 hours ago
Gunfire and a subsequent explosion have left at least five people dead, 15 injured and several others missing, as well as damaging homes, in the Ecuadorian port city of Guayaquil

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Gunfire and a subsequent explosion left at least five people dead, 15 injured and several others missing, as well as damaging homes, in the Ecuadorian port city of Guayaquil, authorities said Sunday.

On its Twitter account, Ecuador's Prosecutor's Office said its agents were gathering evidence to establish the cause and motive for the attack in Guayaquil's Cristo del Consuelo neighborhood.

Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo tweeted that organized crime in Ecuador is now attacking with explosives.

Sunday's violence “is a declaration of war against the State. Either we unite to face it or the price will be even higher for society," he wrote.

Guayaquil, 270 kilometers (168 miles) southwest of the capital Quito, has seen frequent shootings and killings by members of rival gangs believed to have links to national and international drug trafficking. Dozens were killed last year in massacres inside the largest state prison in the city.

Combined ShapeCaption
Police investigate the site of an explosion in the Cristo de El Consuelo neighborhood, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. According to the authorities a gunshot attack and subsequent explosion left at least five dead, 15 injured and several missing and affected homes. (AP Photo/ Magdalena Moreira)

Credit: Magdalena Moreira

Police investigate the site of an explosion in the Cristo de El Consuelo neighborhood, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. According to the authorities a gunshot attack and subsequent explosion left at least five dead, 15 injured and several missing and affected homes. (AP Photo/ Magdalena Moreira)

Credit: Magdalena Moreira

Combined ShapeCaption
Police investigate the site of an explosion in the Cristo de El Consuelo neighborhood, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. According to the authorities a gunshot attack and subsequent explosion left at least five dead, 15 injured and several missing and affected homes. (AP Photo/ Magdalena Moreira)

Credit: Magdalena Moreira

Credit: Magdalena Moreira

Combined ShapeCaption
Police investigate the site of an explosion in the Cristo de El Consuelo neighborhood, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. According to the authorities a gunshot attack and subsequent explosion left at least five dead, 15 injured and several missing and affected homes. (AP Photo/ Magdalena Moreira)

Credit: Magdalena Moreira

Police investigate the site of an explosion in the Cristo de El Consuelo neighborhood, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. According to the authorities a gunshot attack and subsequent explosion left at least five dead, 15 injured and several missing and affected homes. (AP Photo/ Magdalena Moreira)

Credit: Magdalena Moreira

Combined ShapeCaption
Police investigate the site of an explosion in the Cristo de El Consuelo neighborhood, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. According to the authorities a gunshot attack and subsequent explosion left at least five dead, 15 injured and several missing and affected homes. (AP Photo/ Magdalena Moreira)

Credit: Magdalena Moreira

Credit: Magdalena Moreira

Editors' Picks
Jeff Sims’ effective play highlights Georgia Tech scrimmage
Fulton DA’s Trump probe enters more combative phase
Gridlock Guy: Airborne insight on the I-285/Ga. 400 changes
7h ago
Ronald Acuña leaves due to knee soreness but Braves sweep doubleheader
14h ago
Ronald Acuña leaves due to knee soreness but Braves sweep doubleheader
14h ago
Preseason football rankings: Hughes, Schley County join four 2021 champs at No. 1
41m ago
The Latest
Smith docked 2 shots for bad drop in 3rd round at Memphis
12m ago
Fireworks blast at Yerevan market kills 2, injures 60
22m ago
G5 teams could have fewer chances vs. P5 after realignment
23m ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top