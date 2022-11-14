ajc logo
X

3 dead in University of Virginia shooting; suspect sought

National & World News
Updated 17 minutes ago
Authorities say three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at the University of Virginia and a student is being sought as a suspect

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a parking garage at the University of Virginia, according to the school’s president, and police searched Monday for a student who was a suspect.

The shooting around 10:30 p.m. Sunday "resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care," President Jim Ryan said in a letter to the university community posted on social media. He identified the suspect as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

The university’s emergency management issued an alert on Sunday night notifying the campus community of an “active attacker firearm." The message warned students to shelter in place following a report of shots fired on Culbreth Road on the northern outskirts of campus. Classes were canceled Monday.

The UVA Police Department posted a notice online saying multiple police agencies including the state police were searching for a suspect who was considered “armed and dangerous.”

In his letter to campus, the university president said Jones was suspected to have committed the shooting. The campus emergency management twitter account said that he was believed to be wearing blue jeans and a burgundy jacket and driving a black SUV with Virginia tags.

The university’s emergency management Twitter account said shortly before 7 a.m. that “a complete search on and around UVA Grounds” by law enforcement was underway and urged people on campus to remain sheltered.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said agents were responding to the campus to assist in the investigation.

Ryan's letter confirmed that the suspect, who he said was a student, was still at large Monday morning.

“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia," Ryan wrote. “This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community."

___

The story has been updated to correct that the emergency alert was issued Sunday night.

Credit: Mike Kropf

Credit: Mike Kropf

Credit: Mike Kropf

Credit: Mike Kropf

Credit: Mike Kropf

Credit: Mike Kropf

Credit: Mike Kropf

Credit: Mike Kropf

Credit: Mike Kropf

Credit: Mike Kropf

Credit: Mike Kropf

Credit: Mike Kropf

Editors' Picks

Credit: Valdosta Today

Valdosta prof’s ‘woke’ lesson draws parent fire, free speech support1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Another term in hand, Brian Kemp solidifies political network
1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC

The Jolt: State House Republicans to pick Ralston successor
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
19h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
19h ago

Credit: Evan Agostini

'Here comes the bride': White House to host its 19th wedding
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: Alex Brandon

Biden, Xi seek to 'manage our differences' in meeting
11m ago
Climate confab heads into final week, warming goal uncertain
13m ago
Family says Egyptian hunger-striking activist drinking water
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election
1h ago
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
GHSA football state championship schedule/scores
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top