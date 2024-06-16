Shooting at splash pad in Detroit suburb leaves multiple wounded victims, authorities say

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Multiple people were wounded after a shooter opened fire at a splash pad in a Detroit suburb where families had gathered to escape the summer heat Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said he believed there were nine or 10 victims with gunshot wounds, one of them just 8 years old. A possible suspect had been contained in a home nearby, and law enforcement had the home surrounded, Bouchard said.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the town of Rochester Hills. Bouchard said it appeared to be random, with the shooter driving up to the park, walking to the splash pad and firing as many as 28 times, stopping multiple times to reload.