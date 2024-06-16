Nation & World News

Shooting at splash pad in Detroit suburb leaves multiple wounded victims, authorities say

Authorities in Michigan say multiple people have been wounded in a shooting at a splash pad in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills
Officials with the Oakland County Sheriff's Department, Rochester Hills Fire Department and other jurisdictions secure the scene of a shooting at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Rochester Hills, Mich. (Katy Kildee/Detroit News via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Officials with the Oakland County Sheriff's Department, Rochester Hills Fire Department and other jurisdictions secure the scene of a shooting at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Rochester Hills, Mich. (Katy Kildee/Detroit News via AP)
Updated 16 minutes ago

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Multiple people were wounded after a shooter opened fire at a splash pad in a Detroit suburb where families had gathered to escape the summer heat Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said he believed there were nine or 10 victims with gunshot wounds, one of them just 8 years old. A possible suspect had been contained in a home nearby, and law enforcement had the home surrounded, Bouchard said.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the town of Rochester Hills. Bouchard said it appeared to be random, with the shooter driving up to the park, walking to the splash pad and firing as many as 28 times, stopping multiple times to reload.

A handgun and three empty magazines were recovered, the sheriff said.

Police cordoned off the scene of the shooting with tape, and dozens of yellow evidence markers lay on on the ground among colorful folding chairs.

In a social media post, authorities said there was still an active crime scene and asked people to avoid the area. Bouchard said it was safe for those sheltering in the park to head home.

It was not immediately clear if other people or weapons were inside the home with the possible suspect, Bouchard said, and law enforcement officials were trying to make contact with him.

The victims were taken to hospitals, and their conditions were not immediately known.

Rochester Hills is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Oxford, where in 2021 a 15-year-old fatally shot four high school students.

Bouchard said Saturday’s shooting is “a gut punch” for the county.

“We’ve gone through so many tragedies,” the sheriff said. “You know, we’re not even fully comprehending what happened at Oxford. And, you know, now we have another complete tragedy that we’re dealing with.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said on the social platform X that she was heartbroken to learn of the shooting and was in touch with local officials.

A police officer walks across the plaza of the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills, Mich., where police say there was an active shooter Saturday, June 15, 2024. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police respond to the scene of a shooting at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Rochester Hills, Mich. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says there are “numerous wounded victims” after police were called for an active shooter. (WXYZ via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Officials with the Oakland County Sheriff's Department, Rochester Hills Fire Department and other jurisdictions secure the scene of a shooting at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Rochester Hills, Mich. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police respond to the scene of a shooting at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Rochester Hills, Mich. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says there are “numerous wounded victims” after police were called for an active shooter. (WXYZ via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police respond to the scene of a shooting at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Rochester Hills, Mich. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says there are “numerous wounded victims” after police were called for an active shooter. (WXYZ via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An officer with the Oakland County Sheriff's Department secures the scene of a shooting at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Rochester Hills, Mich. (Katy Kildee, The Detroit News/Detroit News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

Juneteenth at Oakland Cemetery celebrates pioneering Black Atlantans

Credit: ajc staff

Georgia poultry industry icon Abit Massey dies

Credit: Marietta Fire Department

Several people displaced, rooms gutted due to Marietta hotel fire

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Bishop Robin Dease says future of Methodist church is one of inclusion, hope

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Bishop Robin Dease says future of Methodist church is one of inclusion, hope

Credit: CITY OF COLLEGE PARK

College Park drops Six West residential developer
The Latest
Wildfire north of Los Angeles spreads as authorities issue evacuation orders
26m ago
Gretchen Walsh sets a world record in the 100-meter butterfly at the U.S. Olympic trials
42m ago
DeChambeau a one-man show at Pinehurst No. 2 and leads US Open by 3
51m ago
Featured

Credit: Thomas Wheatley

RIP, original World of Coca-Cola
New earthquake shakes Lake Lanier, continuing ‘swarm’ of seismic events
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.