Shooting at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital ends with suspect dead, police say

Police say the suspect is dead in a shooting at a New Hampshire state psychiatric hospital

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 14 minutes ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A shooting at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital Friday ended with “multiple victims" and a dead shooter, authorities said.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that other than the shooter, one person was shot in the lobby. The official was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.

“While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased. The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene.” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement. “We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds.”

State police said there were “multiple victims” in an alert released via social media late Friday afternoon, but did not give a number and did not say if any had died.

New Hampshire Hospital in Concord, which has roughly 185 beds, is the only state-run psychiatric hospital for adults in the state. It is located in the capital city of Concord, near Concord High School, multiple state agencies and a district courthouse. It’s located on a large campus comprising more than a hundred acres (40.5 hectares) of land.

At a press conference late Friday, police said the shooting was contained to the front lobby and all patients are safe.

Friday's shooting was the latest act of violence at a U.S. hospital. Medical centers nationwide have struggled to adapt to the growing threats, which have helped make health care one of the nation's most violent fields.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

City council hopes to make NW Atlanta road safer after woman’s death last year1h ago

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
Fulton prosecutors request August trial date for Trump
58m ago

Credit: Karl H. Schumacher

Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president, has entered home hospice
2h ago

Credit: South Fulton Police Department

South Fulton K-9 killed by friendly fire in operation with College Park police
59m ago

Credit: South Fulton Police Department

South Fulton K-9 killed by friendly fire in operation with College Park police
59m ago

Credit: Contributed

Appeals court ends Black public defender’s race bias case
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

More turmoil for No. 2 Michigan as assistant coach Chris Partridge fired day before...
12m ago
Denmark and Albania advance to Euro 2024. Italy gets key win to set up showdown game...
18m ago
K-pop star Rosé joins first lady Jill Biden to talk mental health
24m ago
Featured

Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
List: 10 Georgia high school football teams trying to reach first quarterfinals
11h ago
Radcliffe Bailey, celebrated Atlanta painter and sculptor, dies at 55
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top