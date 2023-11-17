Shooting at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital ends with suspect dead, police say

State police said there were “multiple victims” in an alert released via social media late Friday afternoon, but did not give a number and did not say if any had died.

New Hampshire Hospital in Concord, which has roughly 185 beds, is the only state-run psychiatric hospital for adults in the state. It is located in the capital city of Concord, near Concord High School, multiple state agencies and a district courthouse. It’s located on a large campus comprising more than a hundred acres (40.5 hectares) of land.

At a press conference late Friday, police said the shooting was contained to the front lobby and all patients are safe.

Friday's shooting was the latest act of violence at a U.S. hospital. Medical centers nationwide have struggled to adapt to the growing threats, which have helped make health care one of the nation's most violent fields.