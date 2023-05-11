X

Shooting at Mercedes factory in Germany leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

24 minutes ago
German authorities say a man opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany leaving one person dead and another seriously wounded

BERLIN (AP) — A man opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany on Thursday, leaving one person dead and another seriously wounded, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in Sindelfingen, a city near Stuttgart. The suspect, a 53-year-old man, was taken into custody, a spokesman for the Stuttgart prosecutor's office said.

Police received the first emergency calls around 7:45 a.m. (0545 GMT; 1:45 a.m. EDT) on Thursday morning, a police spokeswoman told the news agency dpa.

Police tweeted that there was no further danger to employees at the plant.

A spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz confirmed that an incident had occurred at its Sindelfingen factory. Information about the suspect's motive was not immediately available.

The sprawling Sindelfingen works employ around 35,000 workers producing E-Class and S-Class luxury sedans and CLS and GLC coupes, according to the company’s website. It also houses planning, purchasing and development and design departments.

