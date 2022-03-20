Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 20

Wallace McGehee, the car show's organizer, expressed condolences to the victims' families and the community.

"For something like this to happen, it's a tragedy," McGehee told KATV at the scene. "We did this here for 16 years without a problem."

Chris Jones, a Democrat running for Arkansas governor, tweeted that he'd attended the event earlier Saturday, registering voters and enjoying “a positive family atmosphere.”

“I am deeply saddened (and honestly angered) by this tragedy,” Jones said in a statement.

Additional information, including conditions of the wounded, wasn't immediately available.