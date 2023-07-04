Shooting after local festival leaves three dead and eight injured in Texas, police say

National & World News
By Associated Press
1 hour ago
X
Authorities in Texas say three people were killed and eight people were injured when gunfire erupted following a local festival

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say three people were killed and eight people were injured when gunfire erupted following a local festival.

The shooting in Fort Worth happened Monday night in the Como neighborhood in the city's southwest. WFAA, citing police, reports the shooting occurred just hours after the end of the neighborhood's annual ComoFest.

The report said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning. It was also unclear how many people may have opened fire.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel.Martinezjimenez@ajc.com

PHOTOS: AJC Peachtree Road Race 20231h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt revealed
1h ago

Credit: \3048583#2\

Charles Langat wins AJC Peachtree Road Race men’s elite division
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Fotyen Tesfay wins AJC Peachtree Road Race women’s elite division
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Fotyen Tesfay wins AJC Peachtree Road Race women’s elite division
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Daniel Romanchuk, Susanna Scaroni win wheelchair divisions at AJC Peachtree Road Race
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Putin says Russia is 'united as never before' during Shanghai Cooperation Organization...
9m ago
Palestinian attacker wounds 8 in Tel Aviv as Israel presses on with West Bank operation
11m ago
Kremlin open to talks over potential prisoner swap involving detained US reporter Evan...
25m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin

2023 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures
Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
At Essence Festival, Atlanta proves that the South still has something to say
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top